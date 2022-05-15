The show’s organisers, in a minute-long video shared via their social media handles, announced that the free auditions will require participants to upload a three-minute video telling Big Brother about themselves.
BBNaija season 7 auditions are officially open!
Big Brother Naija season seven has officially commenced with the announcement of its auditions.
The auditions usually followed by prize details and show date, are the first stage of the annual TV show. Last year’s winner Hazel ‘Whitemoney’ Onou took home N90 million worth of prizes including N30 million cash.
News of the auditions comes barely 24 hours post the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA). The eight-day event hallmarked on Saturday with the Awards ceremony which saw Play Network studio’s ‘Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story’ and Izu Ojukwu’s ‘Amina’ emerged top winners.
