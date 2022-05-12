Obi Emelonye's 'Badamasi' set for Amazon Prime debut, release date confirmed

Originally set to premiere in cinemas, the film suffered multiple delays first rumoured to be influenced by the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB). Last year, the board's Executive Director Adedayo Thomas finally put the rumours to rest in a statement where he revealed that the former Head of State had refused to give his consent for the film to be censored.

"I refuse to censor it or give classification because if you say biopic of Adedayo Thomas, Adedayo Thomas should be able to give you the approval to write about me. If I don’t give you an approval and you want to take it somewhere, I ask you where the permission is. That permission must be there before I could censor," Thomas stated.