We need permission from IBB to censor 'Badamasi' - NFVCB

Speaking at the Blue Pictures Entertainment Next Gen Mini Conference on Monday, November 22, Adedayo admitted that he refused to censor or classify the film as the former Head of State was yet to expressly give his blessings.

"I refuse to censor it or give classification because if you say biopic of Adedayo Thomas, Adedayo Thomas should be able to give you the approval to write about me. If I don’t give you an approval and you want to take it somewhere, I ask you where the permission is. That permission must be there before I could censor."

Adedayo also warned filmmakers considering offering their content rejected by the board to foreign streaming platforms. "[Amazon] can take it but they will never open a structure here. I could follow it up," Adedayo said.

Shot in 2018, the biopic centeres on the life of the former military Head of State and portrays him as a man with a deep sense of patriotism amid his human flaws.