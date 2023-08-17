ADVERTISEMENT
Adekunle and Venita share their first kiss on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Inemesit Udodiong

These two have finally taken their relationship to the next level.

Adekunle and Venita share their first kiss on 'BBNaija All Stars' [Twitter/BBNaija]
Adekunle and Venita share their first kiss on 'BBNaija All Stars' [Twitter/BBNaija]

The kiss happened while they were chatting in the laundry room. Adekunle mentioned that he felt that some housemates were not genuine during last night's task. He expressed that some "people's tears were not real" and highlighted how he had encouraged Ilebaye to express herself without fear, which she did.

They couldn't keep their hands off each other as they talked. Eventually, the lovebirds went in for their first kiss of the season, leaving fans excited online. Before the kiss, the duo had been cosy all day, with Venita spending the day caring for an ill Adekunle.

These two had their special moment earlier today after a sponsored task that required the housemates to work in teams, and then write and present words of affirmation to themselves.

While the first challenge was a walk in the park, the second task left housemates like Ike, Ilebaye, and Tolanibaj emotional, as they revealed touching stories. Following Team Dano Full Cream's announcement as the winner, the housemates' still had heightened emotions, leading to Adekunle and Venita's cosiness and eventual kiss.

On leaving the arena, Cee-C, Cross, Seyi and Ike recounted how the task made them feel in the garden. Seyi mentioned how much he longed to be with his wife after reading a letter she wrote. Cross consoled him, while Ceec expressed shock at how many housemates fought and held back tears as they presented.

With Adekunle and Venita finally sharing their first kiss, will they become official or not?

Inemesit Udodiong

