Adekunle and Venita's ship waxs stronger on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

Amidst the storm and chaos in the house, some ships remain stable.

Venita and Adekunle's relationship wax stronger on 'BBNaija All Stars' [DSTV]
Venita and Adekunle's relationship wax stronger on 'BBNaija All Stars' [DSTV]

Venita isn't taking in the whispers in as regards her relationship with Adekunle and takes things a step further this morning when she fed him in bed.

Adekunle seems to be under the weather, but he definitely has all the care he needs with Venita right beside him making sure he is well taken care of.

The two started off admiring each other from afar, with Venita admitting that she is attracted to his mind and brain during a diary session with Big Brother on the August, 2, 2023.

But things quickly went sour when they had a rift with Venita insulting Adekunle. But they quickly settled things and took things a step further with a lot of steamy dances on the dance floor, night cuddles, soft kisses, eating together and looking out for each other.

People had expected that because Adekunle's fight with Pere involved Neo also then she would probably interfere and side with Neo. But she didn't, she looked out for Adekunle severally during the ordeal and went as far as begging orders to vote for him for the Pardon Me Please nomination.

The duo seem a lot stronger amidst all the chaos, beefs and fights in the house. As opposed to other ships in the house like Soma and Angel who seem to be having communication issues, Tolanibaj and Neo who haven't defined things yet but have relationship quarrels, Cross and Ilebaye who have shared quite a lot of kisses and lot more pairs who have unstable things going on.

Faith Oloruntoyin

