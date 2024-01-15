I don't see my past marriages as failures - actress Funke Akindele

Speaking to Wazobia Max TV, the filmmaker stated that she takes her life one step at a time, and that she doesn't see a marriage that ended as a personal failure of hers.

"For me, if you don't fail, you can't be successful. You have to keep trying. But you have to pick yourself up and rise again. For me, I see obstacles as part of life. And I do not even see the failure. If you ask me, 'Can you tell me one failure?' I do not see it as a failure. Maybe my personal life, yes...you know...marriage stuff. I just take it as it comes," she said.

Akindele also noted that her outlook comes from her late mother's teachings.

She continued, "My mum raised me like that. My mum will say if you do not fail, if you do not fall, you cannot succeed. So you have to keep going."

Funke Akindele has been married two times, once in 2012, to popular Oshodi based businessman, Adeola Kehinde Oloyede. This union was riddled with reports of infidelity and abuse before it ended. Then again in 2016 to Abudulrahseed Bello, aka JJC Skillz. They welcomed a set of twin boys during that marriage before it ended in 2020.

