Nigerians react to Toyin Abraham's comments on the piracy of 'Malaika'

Faith Oloruntoyin

She expressed having panic attacks after links of the movie on Telegram began to make the rounds.

[Instagram/toyin_abraham]
[Instagram/toyin_abraham]

On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, the Nigerian Police Force announced the arrest of five people for pirating Abraham's recently released feature. Following that, the filmmaker shared her thoughts on the situation during a press conference.

She said, "This is not a fight for myself, or for FilmOne alone. This is a fight for the creative industry. This is a fight for everyone in the entertainment and the creative industry, because, you work hard, you put out things, and they will just pirate it. It gives us panic attacks. I took it upon myself to fight this fight against piracy."

Social media users have been reacting to the video, which was shared by the filmmaker online earlier today, Thursday, January 18, 2024.

One user pegged the piracy of Malaika as the consequence of her political affiliation during the 2023 elections.

Screenshot 31
Screenshot 31 Pulse Nigeria

Another user on Twitter also linked her current predicaments to be as a result of her political stance in the past.

Screenshot 29
Screenshot 29 Pulse Nigeria
Meanwhile, Instagram user @UmoOtobong asserts that Abraham isn't the only Nigerian filmmaker to have experienced a piracy leak, implying that her complaint was unnecessary.

Screenshot 30
Screenshot 30 Pulse Nigeria

The discussions on piracy have been going on for a while, especially after the record-breaking movie, A Tribe Called Judah leaked a few days after its cinematic release. Little to no information has been shared as to the actual source responsible for the illegal distribution of these movies.

Malaika and A Tribe Called Judah are however still currently showing across cinemas nationwide.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

