Nigerians react to Toyin Abraham's comments on the piracy of 'Malaika'

On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, the Nigerian Police Force announced the arrest of five people for pirating Abraham's recently released feature. Following that, the filmmaker shared her thoughts on the situation during a press conference.

She said, "This is not a fight for myself, or for FilmOne alone. This is a fight for the creative industry. This is a fight for everyone in the entertainment and the creative industry, because, you work hard, you put out things, and they will just pirate it. It gives us panic attacks. I took it upon myself to fight this fight against piracy."

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media users have been reacting to the video, which was shared by the filmmaker online earlier today, Thursday, January 18, 2024.

One user pegged the piracy of Malaika as the consequence of her political affiliation during the 2023 elections.

Pulse Nigeria

Another user on Twitter also linked her current predicaments to be as a result of her political stance in the past.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Instagram user @UmoOtobong asserts that Abraham isn't the only Nigerian filmmaker to have experienced a piracy leak, implying that her complaint was unnecessary.

Pulse Nigeria

The discussions on piracy have been going on for a while, especially after the record-breaking movie, A Tribe Called Judah leaked a few days after its cinematic release. Little to no information has been shared as to the actual source responsible for the illegal distribution of these movies.