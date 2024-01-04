ADVERTISEMENT
'A Tribe Called Judah' makes record-breaking ₦1 billion in cinemas

Faith Oloruntoyin

The first-ever Nigerian movie to break such a huge record.

Funke Akindele's movie 'A Tribe Called Judah' has broken the one billion naira record [Instagram/funkejenifaakindele]
In a press statement on Thursday, January 4, 2024, Film One Studios confirmed the new record the holiday title broke.

Kene Okwuosa, the Group CEO of Film House Group, commented on this remarkable achievement, saying, "We are witnessing a golden era for Nigerian cinema, and Funke Akindele's A Tribe Called Judah reaching the 1 billion Naira mark is an indication that the creative industry."

It premiered on December 15, 2023, across cinemas nationwide and kick-started with a total of ₦113.3 million, which made it the highest-grossing Nollywood opening weekend for the year.

In a short while, A Tribe Called Judah became a massive hit, with sold out showings across the country. It's also currently showing in the United Kingdom as well.

According to the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), it finished 2023 with a total gross of ₦854.3 million, which automatically makes it the highest-grossing Nollywood title for 2023 and the highest ever.

A Tribe Called Judah follows five brothers: Jide Kene Achufusi as Emeka Judah, Timini Egbuson as Pere Judah, Uzee Usman as Adamu Judah, Tobi Makinde as Shina Judah, and Olumide Oworu as Ejiro Judah, who must come together to rob a company to save their mother, played by Akindele as Jedidah Judah.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

