'A Tribe Called Judah' makes record-breaking ₦1 billion in cinemas

In a press statement on Thursday, January 4, 2024, Film One Studios confirmed the new record the holiday title broke.

Kene Okwuosa, the Group CEO of Film House Group, commented on this remarkable achievement, saying, "We are witnessing a golden era for Nigerian cinema, and Funke Akindele's A Tribe Called Judah reaching the 1 billion Naira mark is an indication that the creative industry."

It premiered on December 15, 2023, across cinemas nationwide and kick-started with a total of ₦113.3 million, which made it the highest-grossing Nollywood opening weekend for the year.

In a short while, A Tribe Called Judah became a massive hit, with sold out showings across the country. It's also currently showing in the United Kingdom as well.

According to the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), it finished 2023 with a total gross of ₦854.3 million, which automatically makes it the highest-grossing Nollywood title for 2023 and the highest ever.