9 Nollywood titles coming out this June

From comedy to drama, we have compiled our monthly list of Nollywood titles headed to Netflix, Prime Video and the cinemas this June 2023.

Here are 9 exciting Nigerian titles coming out next month:

Passport - Netflix

After its successful theatrical release in September 2022, Vincent Okonkwo's comedy drama is headed to the streamer.

Written by Abosi Ogba, and directed by Dimeji Ajibola, the movie follows a desperate wealthy young man who enlists the help of his uncle and a semi-literate to retrieve his missing passport in time for him to visit to his ailing mother in the United Kingdom.

The film features Jim Iyke, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Jide Kosoko, Adedimeji Lateef, Zubby Michael, Lina Idoko, Emem Ufot, and Emeka Nwagbaraocha.

Passport hits Netflix on June 2, 2023.

Tiger's Tail - Prime Video

Originally released in July, 2022, the movie tells the story of Amara Nzewi, a recent UK graduate of Psychology, has no idea she is stepping on the wrong toes when she starts a foundation to rehabilitate street boys but things get really ugly when she is kidnapped by ruthless gang leader, Tombra Tiger.

Directed by Victor Okpala, and written by Temitope Bolade and Diche Enunwa, the cast includes Tacha Akide, Alex Ekubo, Kelechi Udegbe, Bofie Itombra, Etinosa Idemudia, Eniola Badmus, Anita Joseph Ologunju, Melvin Oduah, Nosa Rex, and Stephen Damian.

The movie debuts on the streamer on June 2, 2023.

Daddy - Cinema

Written by Emmanuel Lop’laa Ogidi Olu and produced by Isi Blacc, the movie follows a father's protective instincts as they take him through the chaos of Lagos, from Island to the mainland.

Directed by Austin Iria, the movie features Charles Inojie, Femi Jacobs, Floyd Igbo, Munachi Abii, Nonso Odogwu, Oladipo, and Zenitta Yakubu.

Daddy will be available in cinemas from June 9, 2023.

Obara'm - Netflix

Directed by Kayode Kasum and produced by Dare Olaitan, this is a musical film that tells a riveting story of love and family.

It stars Nancy Isime, Nkem Owoh, Onyeka Onwenu, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ninalowo Bolanle, Bolaji Ogunmola, Ikponmwosa Gold, Sydney Talker, Buchi, The Cavemen, and Darasimi Nadi.

The movie premieres on the streaming platform on June 16, 2023.

Ijakumo - Netflix

Written by Anthony Kehinde Joseph, the 2022 drama focuses on a wealthy and flamboyant pastor who discovers that his new favorite stripper is his church's worship leader. An affair quickly ensues that opens a Pandora's Box of crisis beyond what he imagined.

Directed by Adebayo Tijani, the cast includes Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Kunle Remi, Bimbo Akintola, Lilian Afegabi, Eso Dike, Tomiwa Tegbe, Kola Ajeyemi, Antar Laniyan, and Okusanya Lolade.

The movie debuts on Netflix on June 23, 2023.

Finding Fela - Netflix

This 2014 documentary explores the life and legacy of the Afrobeat pioneer and political activist Fela Kuti.

Directed by Oscar winner Alex Gibney, the cast includes Yeni Kuti, Seun Kuti, Bill T. Jones, Jim Lewis, Questlove, Rikki Stein, Lemi Ghariokwu and Kewe Anikulapo-Kuti.

Finding Fela debuts on the streamer on June 23, 2023.

Big Love - Cinemas

Written and directed by Biodun Stephen, this romantic drama explores the eruption of love between Adil, a young and passionate man chasing his dreams and Adina, a focused and independent woman making ends meet at a graduate training camp.

The movie is led by Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson, supported by Jaye Kuti, Seyi Awolowo, Teniola Aladese, Shaffy Bello, Kalu Ikeagwu, Deza The Great, and Jedediah.

Big Love hit theatres on June 28, 2023.

The House of Secrets - Prime Video

Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, the upcoming project has been described as a dreamy romance drama and film noir, a cinematic term used for movies that are mostly shot in gloomy grey, black, and white.

The cast includes Efe Irele, Shawn Faqua, Onajite Dede, Kate Henshaw, Keppy Ekpenyong, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Femi Jacobs, Gbubemi Ejeye, Anee Icha, Funlola Aofiyebi, Najite Dede, Taye Arimoro, and Tobi Daniels.

The House of Secrets is set to stream exclusively on Prime Video from June 30, 2023.

Yahoo+ - Netflix

Ebuka Njoku's Yahoo+ tells the story of two young men, Ose and Abacha, who turn to internet fraud after dealing with the struggles and frustration of trying to make it in Nollywood.

When their new scheme does not pay as fast as they thought it would, they decided to upgrade to Yahoo+, which involves rituals.

Written and directed by Njoku, the cast includes Ken Erics, Somadina Adinma, Lorenzo Menakaya, Echelon Mbadiwe, Ifeoma Obinwa, and Keezyto.

Yahoo+ debuts on Netflix on June 30, 2023.