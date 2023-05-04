4 Nigerian titles coming to Netflix this May

From comedy to horror, find out what you should add to your watchlist:

'AY: Spotting the Difference' - May 5

The comedian, writer, and filmmaker is taking his comedy to the streamer after over 15 years in the business. In his first stand-up special on the streamer, AY shares his thoughts on eccentric pastors, media bias and medical payment plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

'The Order of Things' - May 5

In his directiorial debut, Sidney ‘Dr Sid’ Esiri tells an exciting story of love, growth, and self-discovery, with a gamer personality in the lead role.

The cast includes Obi Maduegbuna, Timini Egbuson, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Lateef Adedimeji, Demola Adedoyin, Charles Inojie, Tope Olowoniyan and Lillian Afegbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Teetotaler' - May 12

Distributed by FilmOne Entertainment, the one-hour comedy special explores various issues from profiling, bleaching to famous personalities. It was shot in Lagos, Nigeria late last year.

'Ile Owo' - May 19

Dare Olaitan's Nigerian horror romance flick follows a young nurse, who is unlucky in love util she meets the perfect man — a handsome billionaire — only to learn that his family harbors some deep, dark secrets.

ADVERTISEMENT