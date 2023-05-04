4 Nigerian titles coming to Netflix this May
With so much content to choose from, we have made things easier for you.
Recommended articles
From comedy to horror, find out what you should add to your watchlist:
'AY: Spotting the Difference' - May 5
The comedian, writer, and filmmaker is taking his comedy to the streamer after over 15 years in the business. In his first stand-up special on the streamer, AY shares his thoughts on eccentric pastors, media bias and medical payment plans.
'The Order of Things' - May 5
In his directiorial debut, Sidney ‘Dr Sid’ Esiri tells an exciting story of love, growth, and self-discovery, with a gamer personality in the lead role.
The cast includes Obi Maduegbuna, Timini Egbuson, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Lateef Adedimeji, Demola Adedoyin, Charles Inojie, Tope Olowoniyan and Lillian Afegbai.
'Teetotaler' - May 12
Distributed by FilmOne Entertainment, the one-hour comedy special explores various issues from profiling, bleaching to famous personalities. It was shot in Lagos, Nigeria late last year.
'Ile Owo' - May 19
Dare Olaitan's Nigerian horror romance flick follows a young nurse, who is unlucky in love util she meets the perfect man — a handsome billionaire — only to learn that his family harbors some deep, dark secrets.
Ile Owo stars Immaculate Oko Kasum, Efa Iwara, Bisola Aiyeola, Sophie Alakija,Tina Mba, and Akin Lewis.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng