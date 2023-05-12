The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Bimbo Ademoye, Timini Egbuson tug at your heartstrings in 'Big Love'

Inemesit Udodiong

The highly anticipated movie is set to premiere next month.

Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson play the lead in 'Big Love'
Set in modern-day Lagos, the upcoming rom-com features Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson in leading roles.

The romantic family drama follows Adil and Adina, two young and ambitious individuals who fall deeply in love after meeting at a Sterling Bank graduate training camp.

However, their love story is threatened by a huge secret that could destroy everything they hold dear. The film chronicles their love story as they are forced to learn how their inner wants, needs, and dreams mix with their relationship.

The ensemble cast includes Jaye Kuti, Seyi Awolowo, Teniola Aladese, Shaffy Bello, Kalu Ikeagwu, Deza The Great, and Jedediah.

'Big Love' is coming soon
'Big Love' is coming soon Pulse Nigeria

Big Love is the first collaboration between Inkblot and Biodun Stephen, who wrote and directed the movie. She is renowned for Nollywood hits like A Simple Lie, Picture Perfect, Breaded Life and The Kujus Again.

On what to expect from the movie, she says, "Big Love will surely make you all fuzzy, mushy and warm because it's just that; a beautiful film made to sweeten your heart. I bet you would have a permanent smile on your face whilst watching. So many ooh and aww moments. Bimbo and Timini's onscreen chemistry was just a joy to watch."

Zulumoke Oyibo, Co-Founder of Inkblot Productions, describes the film as a perfect progression of Inkblot's desire to push for the creative growth of Nollywood as a whole.

In her words, "Our goal is to produce film and TV projects that will level the playing field. Collaborating to build high-quality content with talented established and upcoming players in the industry has been our modus operandi since inception. This project with Biodun Stephen is a complete labour of love, and it’s been a fantastic process. We can't wait to share this film with the world."

Big Love premieres in cinemas nationwide on June 28, 2023.

Watch the teaser:

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

