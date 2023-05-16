'The House Of Secrets' poster offers a closer look at characters

The newly released poster shows off three characters played by Efe Irele, Shawn Faqua, and Onajite Dede, seen in a wheelchair.

Kate Henshaw, Keppy Ekpenyong, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Femi Jacobs, Gbubemi Ejeye, Anee Icha, Funlola Aofiyebi, Najite Dede, Taye Arimoro, and Tobi Daniels make up the rest of the cast.

The mysterious poster teases a love story between the female and male lead with her carefully placed hand on her co-star's knee in a deliberate attempt to invoke curiosity without offering more details.

First off Anthill Studios' 2023 slate, the upcoming project has been described as a dreamy romance drama and film noir, a cinematic term used for movies that are mostly shot in gloomy grey, black, and white.

While little is known about the film's plot, Akinmolayan and Dolapo Adigun are reportedly credited as the writers with Victoria Akunjobi attached as the producer and Barny Emordi as director of photography.