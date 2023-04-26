Top 7 best performing Nollywood movies, TV Shows on Netflix of all time

From feature films to TV series, these projects captured audiences from across the world with compelling stories.

Using the Points Ranking System, here is a breakdown of the top seven best performing Nollywood movies and series on Netflix of all time:

Glamour Girls - 2,542 points

Directed by Bunmi Adesoye and produced by Abimbola Craig, the 2022 movies follows a couple of women as they chase the glamorous and luxurious lifestyles through escorting. It stars Nse Ikpe-Etim, Sharon Ooja, Joselyn Dumas, and Toke Makinwa. With 2,542 points, it is the best performing movie of all time.

Blood Sisters - 1,392 points

EbonyLife Pictures' crime thriller tells the story of two friends, Sarah and Kemi, who are forced to go on the run after Sarah's husband to be disappears mysteriously on their engagement day and is found dead few days after. Directed by the late Biyi Bandele and Kenneth Gyang, the cast includes Ini Dima-Okojie, Nancy Isime, Ramsey Nouah, Kate Henshaw, Deyemi Okanlawon, and Wale Ojo.

Anikulapo - 1,060 points

Kunle Afoloyan's epic film follows a young man’s quest for greener pastures, who encounters a mythical bird with the power to give him another chance. It stars Kunle Remi, Bimbo Ademoye, Sola Sobowale, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, and Taiwo Hassan.

Oloture - 1, 024 points

A young, naïve, female journalist Òlòtūré goes undercover to expose the shady business of human trafficking in Nigeria and encounters a brutal underworld. Directed by Kenneth Gyang, the cast includes Ada Ameh, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Omoni Oboli and Daniel Etim Effiong.

A Naija Christmas - 1, 018 points

A mother’s Christmas wish – and the grand prize that comes with it – sets off a fierce competition between her sons. Directed by Kunle Afolayan and written by Kemi Adesoye, it stars Onikosi Bukola Abioye, Lateef Adedimeji, Abayomi Alvin, and many more.

Citation - 1,010 points

A bright student in Nigeria takes on the academic establishment when she reports a popular professor who tried to rape her. It stars Temi Otedola, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Ini Edo, Gabriel Afolayan and Seun Kuti.

Amina - 858 points

This feature film is based on the 16th-century Zazzau empire warrior Queen Amina. Directed by Izu Ojukwu and produced by Okechukwu Ogunjiofor, it stars Lucy Ameh, Clarion Chukwura, Ali Nuhu, and Magaji Mijinyawa.

The recently released Far From Home by Inkblot Productions follows with less than 1,000 points.