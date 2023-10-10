ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

5 Nollywood films that helped us understand mental health issues better

Faith Oloruntoyin

The media has shown that all hands must be on deck in address mental health issues.

Nollywood movies like For Maria and Oga John have raised the discussion on mental health issues
Nollywood movies like For Maria and Oga John have raised the discussion on mental health issues

Recommended articles

For that reason, we take a look at what the Nollywood film industry in particular has contributed in raising such a crucial topic to the plane of discussion.

Although a very sensitive topic, the use of the audio and visual abilities of film has proven to be an effective way of creating sensitisation for people scattered around various geographical zones.

So in no particular order, here are five Nigerian movies that have addressed mental health issues:

ADVERTISEMENT

For Maria follows the harrowing experience of a first-time mother who struggles with postpartum depression. It stars Meg Otanwa, Gabriel Afolayan, Tina Mba and Judith Audu.

Postpartum depression is a condition that affects mothers often after birth, many have heard the term but For Maria helped shed light on a very silent but serious issue affecting women.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film depicts the mental health struggles of six adults in Nigeria, who tell their life stories especially pertaining to issues like depression and attempted suicide.

I'm Not Fine is a 2022 documentary by Lota Chukwu and is currently available on YouTube.

Iyawo Mi (My Wife) is a short film written and directed by Mo Abudu. It tells the heart-wrenching story of a young married man named Kunle, whose nightmares begin when he returns home to his wife, Eniola, hallucinating, screaming at their children and neighbours with a threat to kill everyone.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film, predominately in Yoruba, features Adedimeji Lateef, Bolaji Ogunmola, Segun Arinze, and Jude Chukwuka.

Her Perfect Life is also a short film directed and written by Abudu, about the life of Onajite Johnson Ibrahim, a woman with a seemingly perfect life.

At 39, she has it all; a flourishing career, a growing business, a loving husband, and two bright and beautiful children. However, beneath it all, she desires to end everything.

ADVERTISEMENT

It features Pearl Thusi and Joseph Benjamin as lead actors, whilst the support roles include Omawunmi Dada, Uzo Osimpka, Christian Paul, and Mary Lazarus.

Oga John is a 10-minute short film that sets out to increase awareness about mental health issues in Nigeria. The film takes us through the life of Alero, a young lady who appears to struggle with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

Written by Oje Ojeaga, the film shows a glimpse of the possible frustrations of suffering from OCD in a place like Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Tolu Ajayi, the film features Ade Laoye as Alero and Imoikor Joseph as Oga John.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC arrests 2 suspected fraudsters living in Skales' home

EFCC arrests 2 suspected fraudsters living in Skales' home

Nigerian artists record over 50 songs in honour of Mohbad

Nigerian artists record over 50 songs in honour of Mohbad

The Young talent who stole the heart of millions with a breathtaking cover

The Young talent who stole the heart of millions with a breathtaking cover

5 Nollywood films that helped us understand mental health issues better

5 Nollywood films that helped us understand mental health issues better

Teju Babyface announces the birth of his 3rd child, a girl

Teju Babyface announces the birth of his 3rd child, a girl

The super talented Nissi releases new EP 'Unboxed'

The super talented Nissi releases new EP 'Unboxed'

Mohbad is the most streamed artist on YouTube Nigeria this week

Mohbad is the most streamed artist on YouTube Nigeria this week

Toke Makinwa to feature as lead star in tourism movie titled '180 Nigeria'

Toke Makinwa to feature as lead star in tourism movie titled '180 Nigeria'

Asake's 'Lonely At The Top' becomes all time longest #1 song in Nigeria

Asake's 'Lonely At The Top' becomes all time longest #1 song in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Victor Osimhen: I can never surpass Maradona in Napoli — Super Eagles striker calls late Argentine the GOAT

Victor Osimhen: I can never surpass Maradona in Napoli — Super Eagles striker calls late Argentine the GOAT

Chelsea legend Drogba reveals Super Eagles star is his favourite player

Chelsea legend Drogba reveals Super Eagles star is his favourite player

Victor Osimhen: I don't like when women 'toast' me — Napoli striker discusses his preference in women

Victor Osimhen: I don't like when women 'toast' me — Napoli striker discusses his preference in women

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Real Housewives of Lagos is on to a great start.

Season 2 premiere of 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' breaks Showmax record

The world of reality shows has always given us amazing acts like Kunle Remi.

Here are 4 of the best Nigerian reality TV shows we have ever had

Africa Magic releases another original TV series titled Chronicles [Instagram/africamagic]

A daring heist goes wrong in new Africa Magic series 'Chronicles'

Bolaji Ogunmola takes on the role of producer and lead act in Anjola. [Website/Shock Ng]

Bolaji Ogunmola is set to release her latest feature film 'Anjola'