Sidney Esiri aka Dr. Sid is marking his entry into Nollywood with his new comedy ‘The Order Of Things’.
Dr Sid makes directorial debut with comedy ‘The Order Of Things’
The comedy has been confirmed for theatrical release in June.
Co-executive produced by Sid’s Zero Gravity and Filmone Entertainment, the feature length comedy is currently in postproduction ahead of its June 10, 2022 theatrical release.
So far, details about the film’s plot remain under wraps save for that it will tell an exciting story of love, growth, and self-discovery, with a gamer personality in the lead role.
The film’s cast include Timini Egbuson, Lilian Afegbai, Demola Adedoyin, Charles Inojie, Obi Maduegbuna, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Tope Olowoniyan, and D’ija, amongst others.
‘The Order of Things’ is produced by Mimi Bartels, Esse Akwakwa and Edith Nwekenta.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng