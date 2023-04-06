SLKomedy to debut comedy special 'Teetotaler' on Netflix
This is the popular comedian's first special on the streamer.
The popular skit maker, born Salako “SLK” Oluwaponmile, shared the exciting news online on April 5, 2023.
Thanking his mum for always believing in him and shedding some light on his humble beginnings, he wrote, "My mom always prayed that the world will know my name. It’s been an interesting journey and now here we are! From making my family laugh in my father's living room somewhere in Lagos, to literally cracking the world up on Netflix!God I see your hand!"
Distributed by FilmOne Entertainment, the one-hour comedy special was shot in Lagos, Nigeria late last year.
SLK is known for his viral hilarious videos often featuring a character called ‘Boda Wasiu’, where he sits in a car and makes funny calls to famous people. He uses comedy to address trending social issues.
He joins the growing list of Nigerian comedians like Kenny Blaq whose comedy specials have been acquired by Netflix.
