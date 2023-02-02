ADVERTISEMENT
4 Nigerian titles coming to Netflix this February!

Inemesit Udodiong

We have compiled a list of the upcoming releases dropping this month. Enjoy!

'A Sunday Affair' is coming to Netflix this Valentine’s day
Netflix hit the ground running with the release of a good selection of Nigerian and African titles in January.

The streamer keeps up the pace by adding more exciting projects this month from 'A Sunday Affair' to 'Dark October.'

Here are four Nigerian titles coming to Netflix this February:

'A Sunday Affair'

Lifelong best friends Uche and Toyin fall for the same complicated man, which tests their loyalty to each other as they face a heartbreaking revelation.

Written by Darrel Bristow-Bovey and directed by Walter Taylaur, the movie features Nse Ikpe Etim, Dakore Egbuson Akande, Oris Erhuero, Alexx Ekubo, Uzor Osimpkpa, Chris Iheuwa, and Hilda Dokubo.

It comes out on Valentine's day.

'Before Valentine's'

While preparing for the most romantic day of the year, four hairdressers at a Lagos salon face wild dramas in their love lives and their families.

Produced by Nicole Ndigwe and directed by Michelle Bello, the movie stars Yvonne Jegede, Meg Otanwa, Shaffy Bello, Shawn Faqua, Uche Montana, Meg Otanwa, Dr Sid, and Bolanle Ninalowo.

It drops on Netflix this Friday, February 3, 2023.

'The Plan'

A young widow asks her two best friends to help hide her late husband’s stolen cache of gold from the authorities - but can they be trusted to protect it?

Directed by Dimbo Atiya, produced by Rahama Sadau and Safina Mohamed, the limited series features Ali Nuhu, Mofe Duncan, Rosaline Meurer Churchill and Yakubu Mohammed.

It airs on Netflix this Friday, February 3, 2023.

'Dark October'

After being accused of theft, four university students in Nigeria were killed in a mob attack that sparked nationwide outrage.

Based on a true story, the movie features a cast of talented newcomers including Chuks Joseph, Munachi Okpara, Kem-Ajieh Ikechukwu, and Kelechukwu Oriaku.

It premieres on Netflix this Friday, February 3, 2023.

Honourable Mention:

'African Queens: Njinga': The new documentary series explores the lives of prominent and iconic African Queens.

Produced by Jada Pinkett Smith, the first season will cover the life of Njinga, the complex, captivating, and fearless 17th century warrior queen of Ndongo and Matamba, in modern day Angola.

The nation’s first female ruler, Njinga earned a reputation for her blend of political and diplomatic skill with military prowess and became an icon of resistance.

It premieres on February 15th.

