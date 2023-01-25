Netflix debuts official trailer for 'A Sunday Affair'

Written by Darrel Bristow-Bovey and directed by Walter Taylaur, the movie follows the story of two best friends, Uche and Toyin.

The two fall in love with the same man named Sunday, a charming yet flawed eligible bachelor caught up in an unenviable dilemma.

A love triangle develops, with each woman not realizing she is dating the same man. However, Sunday has a problem: who does he choose? This entanglement comes to a very unexpected crescendo.

The new trailer sheds more light on the movie, revealing the best friends’ relationships with Sunday and Toyin's battle with cancer.

It stars Nse Ikpe Etim, Dakore Egbuson Akande, Oris Erhuero, Alexx Ekubo, Uzor Osimpkpa, Chris Iheuwa, and Hilda Dokubo.

'A Sunday Affair' premieres on Netflix on February 14, Valentine’s Day.