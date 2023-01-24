'Dark October': Everything we know about Aluu 4 inspired true-crime movie

Directed by the award-winning Toka McBaror, 'Dark October' tells the horrifying story of the four students of the University of Port Harcourt, who were killed on October 5, 2012.

After getting accused of theft, four young men (Ugonna Obuzor, Lloyd Toku, Chiadika Biringa, and Tekena Elkanah) find themselves at the mercy of an angry mob.

Things quickly escalate until all four students are lynched by the crowd, which sparks a nationwide outrage.

'Dark October' documents the events leading up to their killing, the aftermath of the mob action and the impact on their families, friends and the community.

It features a cast of talented new-comers including Chuks Joseph, Munachi Okpara, Kem-Ajieh Ikechukwu, and Kelechukwu Oriaku.

The movie marks Linda Ikeji's debut into the movie industry. The popular blogger and media entrepreneur is attached to the project as an executive producer.

In her words, “This film is a powerful and important story that needs to be told. We hope it will spark a conversation about the dangers of extrajudicial killings and the importance of ensuring justice for all.”

The true-crime movie will be distributed by FilmOne. According to the founders, Moses Babatope and Kene Okwuosa, “We are excited to be able to bring this story to life on the big screen and to be able to give a voice to these young men and their families, we are honoured to be a part of this project and to work with Linda Ikeji and Toka McBaror to bring this important story to the world."

'Dark October' will be available on Netflix in over 190 countries on February 3, 2023.