ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Dark October': Everything we know about Aluu 4 inspired true-crime movie

Inemesit Udodiong

The movie is set to debut on Netflix next month.

'Dark October' is coming to Netflix
'Dark October' is coming to Netflix

A movie about the tragic story of the “Aluu 4” is getting made 11 years after the unfortunate incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Directed by the award-winning Toka McBaror, 'Dark October' tells the horrifying story of the four students of the University of Port Harcourt, who were killed on October 5, 2012.

After getting accused of theft, four young men (Ugonna Obuzor, Lloyd Toku, Chiadika Biringa, and Tekena Elkanah) find themselves at the mercy of an angry mob.

Things quickly escalate until all four students are lynched by the crowd, which sparks a nationwide outrage.

'Dark October' documents the events leading up to their killing, the aftermath of the mob action and the impact on their families, friends and the community.

It features a cast of talented new-comers including Chuks Joseph, Munachi Okpara, Kem-Ajieh Ikechukwu, and Kelechukwu Oriaku.

The movie marks Linda Ikeji's debut into the movie industry. The popular blogger and media entrepreneur is attached to the project as an executive producer.

In her words, “This film is a powerful and important story that needs to be told. We hope it will spark a conversation about the dangers of extrajudicial killings and the importance of ensuring justice for all.”

The true-crime movie will be distributed by FilmOne. According to the founders, Moses Babatope and Kene Okwuosa, “We are excited to be able to bring this story to life on the big screen and to be able to give a voice to these young men and their families, we are honoured to be a part of this project and to work with Linda Ikeji and Toka McBaror to bring this important story to the world."

'Dark October' will be available on Netflix in over 190 countries on February 3, 2023.

Watch the teaser:

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Girls Trip': The sequel is coming to Ghana

'Girls Trip': The sequel is coming to Ghana

'Dark October': Everything we know about Aluu 4 inspired true-crime movie

'Dark October': Everything we know about Aluu 4 inspired true-crime movie

ARTSPLIT introduces MUSICSPLIT, announces auction of upcoming EP by top Nigerian music artiste, King Perryy

ARTSPLIT introduces MUSICSPLIT, announces auction of upcoming EP by top Nigerian music artiste, King Perryy

Top 10 Olamide & Phyno collaboration of all time

Top 10 Olamide & Phyno collaboration of all time

BBNaija's Ka3na is expecting second child, flaunts baby bump

BBNaija's Ka3na is expecting second child, flaunts baby bump

MURIC demands that NBC bans Portable's new song as it encourages ritual killing

MURIC demands that NBC bans Portable's new song as it encourages ritual killing

Chigul says no to any man below 40

Chigul says no to any man below 40

BBNaija's Tukura shares disbelief as photographer charges 500k for shoot in Lagos

BBNaija's Tukura shares disbelief as photographer charges 500k for shoot in Lagos

OAP Nedu says women go for BBNaija to find customers for sex

OAP Nedu says women go for BBNaija to find customers for sex

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'The Real Housewives of Abuja'

Meet 'The Real Housewives of Abuja' this February

Nana BBTitans

BBTitans: Nana says she is bis*xual and doesn't enjoy s*x

Yemi and Khosi [Valid Updates]

BBTitans: Yemi and Khosi share first kiss in Biggie's house...to no one's surprise

BBTitans Miracle expresses feeling towards Khosi

BBTitans: Miracle expresses feeling towards Khosi after Yemi pulls out