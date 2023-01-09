5 African movies and TV series coming to Netflix in January

Here are five African releases coming to the streamer this month:

'The Wait' - January 13

Directed by Yemi Morafa and Fiyin Gambo, this Nigerian faith-based film centers on the lives of two couples, a job seeker, and a passionate doctor, as they struggle through disappointments of infertility in a tale of patience and redemption.

Based on 'God’s Waiting Room', a book by Yewande Zaccheaus, the movie stars Nse Ikpe Etim, Deyemi Okanlawon, Jimmy Odukoya, Ini Dima-Okojie, Chimezie Imo, Aisha Sanni-Shittu, Kate Henshaw, Joke Silva, and others.

'Disconnect: The Wedding Planner' - January 13

In this romantic comedy, a desperate man races against the clock after falling victim to a scam, as he attempts to plan a luxurious destination wedding for an important investor.

Directed by David ‘Tosh’ Gitonga, the movie stars Meg Otanwa, Wale Ojo, Tope Tedela, Francis Onwochei, Irene Paul, Ozioma Jesus, Catherine Kamau, Pascal Tokodi, Brenda Wairimu and Brian Ogola.

'Shanty Town' - January 20

Created by Xavier Ighorodje and Chichi Nworah, the six-part series follows the story of three Lagos-based hustlers who unite to wage war against the biggest and most ruthless crime ring in the state.

The stellar cast includes Nollywood icons such as Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ini Edo, Chidi Mokeme, Nse ikpe-Etim, Sola Sobowale, Shaffy Bello, Ali Nuhu and Uche Jombo.

Also featuring are fan favorites Zubby Michael, Nancy Isime, Omowunmi Dada, Mercy Eke, Sola Sobowale, Regina Daniels, Judith Audu and Peter Okoye of P-Square.

'Kings of Jo'Burg' - January 27

Following the unexpected death of the creator Shona Ferguson, the Masire family do their best to pick up the pieces without Simon 'Vader' Masire (played by the late creator) in season two.

Missing their late family member, they try to adapt to a new king while dealing with a supernatural curse, betrayal and enemies.

Connie Ferguson, Zolisa Xaluva, Thembi Seete, Cindy Makhlangu, Nnekwa Tsajwa, Buhle Samuels, Thapelo Mokoena, TK Sebothoma and Altovise Lawrence reprise their roles with Lunathi Mampofu and Sello Maake ka-Ncube as the new additions to the season.

'All Na Vibes' - January 27

Set in present day Ibadan, against the backdrop of a crippling university strike and an undercurrent of political unrest, three out of school teenagers are forced to question their futures — and friendship — when a politician's daughter goes missing.