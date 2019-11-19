Christmas came early for Wizkid's manager, Sunday Are, as he got a Richard Mille wristwatch from the music star.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Monday, November 18, 2019, where he shared a video of the gift presentation.

A visibly excited Sunday Are could not hide his joy as he collected the wristwatch which cost a fortune. Wizkid can be heard in the background of the video, singing the praises of his manager which happened to be his birthday.

Just so we are all clear, Richard Mille's wristwatches don't come cheap as this might have deepened the music star bank account by some thousands of dollars...Wizkid didn't look bothered though.

Wizkid joins Davido on the very rare list of celebrities who have spent fortunes on gifts for associates and close buddies. Recall that a few weeks ago, Davido gifted Zlatan his $40k gold necklace.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, where he shared a video of himself presenting the expensive necklace to Zlatan a night club. He went to praise Zlatan for becoming one of the hottest singers in Nigeria at the moment.

"Gave my brother 40 k off my neck!!!!!!!! I remember bringing him to Dubai last year and no one knew Him!! Now he da hottest ARTIST IN AFRICA!!!!! Love u bro !! @zlatan_ibile," he wrote.

Let's also not forget that Davido recently got for himself a Richard Mille wristwatch worth N40M similar to the one Wizkid got for his manager.