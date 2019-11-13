Zlatan has become the latest benefactor of Davido's kind gestures as he got a $40k gold necklace from the singer.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, where he shared a video of himself presenting the expensive necklace to Zlatan a night club. He went to praise Zlatan for becoming one of the hottest singers in Nigeria at the moment.

"Gave my brother 40 k off my neck!!!!!!!! I remember bringing him to Dubai last year and no one knew Him!! Now he da hottest ARTIST IN AFRICA!!!!! Love u bro !! @zlatan_ibile," he wrote.

Talking about expensive and luxurious items, a few days ago, Davido shared with millions of his fans his latest wristwatch which cost a whopping N40M.

The expensive watch...

The music star shared a photo of the expensive wristwatch on his Instagram page on Sunday, November 10, 2019.

According to him, the wristwatch cost him a lot and from our little investigation, he wasn't lying.

"It hurt my account but I had to do it 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️😤😤😤 #AGOODTIME," he captioned the photo.

From all indications, Davido is a huge fan of Richard Mille and its brand of wristwatches. Because this is not the first time music has spent a huge chunk of money on some of its expensive wristwatches.