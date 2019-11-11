This certainly might not come as a surprise to many as Davido buys a Richard Mille wristwatch which costs $111,188 (N40M).

The music star shared a photo of the expensive wristwatch on his Instagram page on Sunday, November 10, 2019. According to him, the wristwatch cost him a lot and from our little investigation he wasn't lying.

"It hurt my account but I had to do it 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️😤😤😤 #AGOODTIME," he captioned the photo.

From all indications, Davido is a huge fan of Richard Mille and its brand of wristwatches. Because this is not the first time music has spent a huge chunk of money on some of its expensive wristwatches.

The N90M wristwatch...

Believe it guys, Davido has a thing for luxury items and when he decides to buy an item, be sure that it is going to be pretty expensive. [Instagram/davidoofficial]

Davido shared a photo of his pretty expensive diamond encrusted Franc Vila wristwatch on his Instagram page on Tuesday, October 16, 2018. In his usual manner, he captioned the photo of the watch with the quote "Nu nu."

Davido's flamboyant lifestyle is one that cant be compared to any other celebrity from this part of the world. From his expensive fleet of cars to actually buying a private jet, the list is endless of the luxury properties in his will are not your everyday kind of properties.

