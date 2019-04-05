The Kenyan music star took to her Instagram page on Thursday, April 4, 2019, where she threw shades at a yet to be identified celeb. Even though she later deleted the post, we think she drove home the message.

"Having material things will never make me envy you. Especially knowing what you had to do to get it gurlll wrinkly married balls slapping on your chin #ImGoodLuvEnjoy #GodGotme#YoSugarDaddyPoppinTho #TheyCelebrateEvil#CantBlockMyBlessingsTho#youAndYourYESMEN #FakeAccountscomment below? ( will delete this soon but just want you to know how I feel since were being honest now)" she wrote.

Victoria Kimani obviously has a lot to get off her chest and it doesn't look like she is done throwing shades and calling out fellow celebrities who she thinks have wronged her.

Recall a few days ago, she broke the Internet when she dropped her version of Kizz Daniel's hit song 'Fvck You' challenge. In her own cover, she took shots at Tiwa Savage and YCee.

Victoria Kimani shades Ycee and Tiwa Savage in #FvukYouChallenge song

Victoria Kimani dropped her #FvckYouChallenge video on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, and it already has quite a lot of people talking. According to her, Ycee's lyrics in his hit song 'Juice' were actually her's and as for Tiwa Savage even though she didn't mention her name, the line 'Grandma African bad girl' references a line from her hit song 'Malo' with Wizkid.

It didn't end there, she made mention of the time she was blocked from performing at a show by whoever she was talking about. Well, we think this challenge is getting a bit controversial and tense.