Kenyan act Victoria Kimani is the latest artist to jump on the trend, shading Ycee and Tiwa Savage in the process.

Victoria Kimani dropped her #FvckYouChallenge video on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, and it already has quite a lot of people talking.

According to her, Ycee's lyrics in his hit song 'Juice' were actually her's and as for Tiwa Savage even though she didn't mention her name, the line 'Grandma African bad girl' references a line from her hit song 'Malo' with Wizkid.

It didn't end there, she made mention of the time she was blocked from performing at a show by whoever she was talking about. Well we think this challenge is getting a bit controversial and tense.

Let's pray it doesn't get all messy at the end of the day.

Who is Tiwa Savage talking to on Kizz Daniel's #Fvckyoucover?

A few days ago Tiwa Savage added her vocals to the challenge thrown open by Kizz Daniel following the release of his latest single, 'Fvck You.'

With lyrics like, ''Bobo you no get shame, when we dey waka to studio to studio, you dey look for fame, two can play the game, first time you go international, mo fo wo mi ran e lo Canada [I paid for your Canada trip], Mr Living Da loca, 50 Bottles you still dey owe escape, carry Sisi Yellow, you dey form posh, say my melanin no dey pop'' the pop star had people guessing.

Even though no name was mentioned in her lyrics and it could just be the singer telling stories to fit the context of the challenge, the emotions and personalized angles displayed on the song has gotten listeners curious fueling speculations to who she may be referring to in the song.