Phyna rejects new offers from BBNaija sponsors as meeting ends in deadlock

Phyna, alongside her legal representative Olawale Amousa and Michael Obinna Nwabufo, the acting president of Practitioners of Content Creating, Skit-making and Influencers Guild of Nigeria (PCCSIGN), held a meeting at the MultiChoice office on Thursday, April 18, 22024, to resolve the prize redemption debacle.

This comes barely two weeks after Phyna called out the show organisers in a post on Instagram, saying that she had yet to receive some of the prizes for winning the show in 2022.

“I just really want my BTC. It’s worth over ₦90m. I can’t leave it. Also, the trip for 2 is very important,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PCCSIGN had also waded in the matter via a letter to the organisers demanding the fulfilment of 1BTC= $70, 052.00 by Quidax Global, one year supply of Pepsi products by Seven-Up Bottling Company, a trip for two to Dubai by Travelbeta, and one year supply of soap product by Evans Industries (Unik Soap) to Phyna.

In a statement on Thursday, PCCSIGN disclosed that a recent agreement with Pepsi and Unik Soap will be delivered on Friday, April 19, 2024.

However, Nwabufo said the parties have rejected the proposals from Travelbeta and Quidax Global.

"The recent agreement between Pepsi and Unik Soap is scheduled to be delivered tomorrow, Friday, April 19, 2024. While Travelbeta is offering a trip for 2 to Morocco or Kenya, which we declined the destination options because Phyna was initially offered the destination options of Maldives or Jamaica.

"Regarding the matter of the 1 BTC, it was stated that the exchange rate would reflect the 2022 Naira equivalent, amounting to N13 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

"However, PCCSIGN and Phyna's legal representatives declined the offer due to concerns about potential repercussions resulting from MultiChoice's negligence.