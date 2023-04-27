The sports category has moved to a new website.
Uche Ogbodo is expecting 2nd child with husband Bobby Maris

Babatunde Lawal

Uche Ogbodo and Bobby Maris welcomed their first child together in 2021 and tied the knot in January 2023.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share the good news with her fans on Wednesday afternoon, April 26.

Along with a positive pregnancy test kit, she shared a photo of herself displaying her expanding baby bump.

"The Maris Family is Increasing all thanks to my Sweet Husband, the Sweetest of them all , my Crown , You are the Mightiest Man in a Young Body I Love you With All my Heart ♥️ @bobbymaris . Pls Send your Congratulations with a Toast from our Wine Shop," she captioned the post.

Uche Ogbodo and Bobby Maris welcomed their first child together in 2021 and tied the knot in January 2023. This came eight years after the actress' failed marriage to footballer Apo Arthur, which produced a daughter.

They got married in 2023
The actress, who was at the time significantly pregnant, asserted that the marriage was based on lies but was unable to provide specific examples.

She subsequently acknowledged that she had found love once more with fast-rising singer Bobby Maris, with whom she had given birth to a daughter.

The couple celebrated with their family and friends while dressed appropriately in traditional attire.

Taking to her Instagram page, Uche Ogbodo announced that she is now officially known as ‘Mrs Bobby Florentus Ugwoegbu’.

Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media.

