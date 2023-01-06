Actress Uche Ogbodo ties the knot traditionally with her man

This comes eight years after the actress' failed marriage to footballer Apo Arthur, which produced a daughter.

The actress, who was at the time significantly pregnant, asserted that the marriage was based on lies but was unable to provide specific examples.

The actress subsequently acknowledged that she had found love once more with fast-rising singer Bobby Maris, with whom she had given birth to a daughter.

In a recent development, a video that appeared online showed the actress beaming as one of her friends showered her with cash at the customary wedding ceremony.

The couple celebrated with their family and friends while dressed appropriately in traditional attire.