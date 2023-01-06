ADVERTISEMENT
Actress Uche Ogbodo ties the knot traditionally with her man

Babatunde Lawal

The rumour of their union has been in the public eye since 2021.

Uche [Legit]
The well-known Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo and her partner Bobby Maris have customarily wed at a private ceremony.

This comes eight years after the actress' failed marriage to footballer Apo Arthur, which produced a daughter.

The actress, who was at the time significantly pregnant, asserted that the marriage was based on lies but was unable to provide specific examples.

The actress subsequently acknowledged that she had found love once more with fast-rising singer Bobby Maris, with whom she had given birth to a daughter.

In a recent development, a video that appeared online showed the actress beaming as one of her friends showered her with cash at the customary wedding ceremony.

The couple celebrated with their family and friends while dressed appropriately in traditional attire.

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday night, Uche Ogbodo announced that she is now officially known as ‘Mrs Bobby Florentus Ugwoegbu’.

