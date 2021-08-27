RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani welcomes baby girl with her photographer husband

Odion Okonofua

This is Lawani's 3rd child.

Toyin Lawani and her husband Segun Wealth [MofeBamuyiwa]

Nigerian celebrity fashion designer Toyin Lawal has welcomed a baby girl with her photographer husband, Segun.

The serial entrepreneur took to her Instagram page on Thursday, August 27, 2021, where she announced the big news.

"A mother’s pain all vanish the day she sees Her Bundles of joy , we just added another creative to our Genius Talented Pack @kingeleora Tinuke , Mommy is super Happy to see you , After playing hide and seek with me for the longest time 🥊🥊🥊🥊 #kingofallQueens," she wrote.

www.instagram.com

"Ps your Daddy takes the most amazing pictures of me @segun_wealth Thanks ❤️❤️❤️ meanwhile I need my change from this photoshoot"

This is Lawani's 3rd child.

Congratulations to the couple on the arrival of their baby.

Lawani and Segun tied the knot in June 2021.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

