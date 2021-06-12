RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sir Shina Peters, Mercy Aigbe, Bovi, others storm Toyin Lawani's wedding in Lagos

The celebrity wedding of the month!

Nigerian celebrities storm Toyin Lawani's wedding in Lagos [ToyinLawani]

Nigerian celebrity designer Toyin Lawani and her hubby Segun Wealth tied the knot on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

The celebrity wedding took place at the exclusive Monarch Event Centre, Lekki, Lagos.

Let's just say every celebrity in Lagos took out time to attend the wedding with the hashtag #TheArtistAndHisMuse2021.

Sir Shina Peters [PascalConcepts]
Sir Shina Peters [PascalConcepts] Pulse Nigeria
Comedian Bovi [PascalConcepts]
Comedian Bovi [PascalConcepts] Pulse Nigeria

The wedding started at about 4:30 where the traditional Nikkai, the Muslim rites.

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe [PascalConcepts]
Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe [PascalConcepts] Pulse Nigeria

While that was going on, DJ Baggio was on hand to welcome the guests with some melodious tunes as they trooped into the beautifully and elegantly decorated reception hall.

Alexx Ekubo, Yomi Casual and IK Ogbonna [Instagram/IKOgbonna]
Alexx Ekubo, Yomi Casual and IK Ogbonna [Instagram/IKOgbonna] Pulse Nigeria

Among those who graced the occasion were music icon, Sir Shina Peters, Bovi, Mercy Aigbe, IK Ogbonna, Alexx Ekubo, Susan Peters, Adeherself, Anita Joseph and her husband MC Fish.

Nollywood actress Susan Peters [PascalConcepts]
Nollywood actress Susan Peters [PascalConcepts] Pulse Nigeria

The former Big Brother Naija class of 2019 and 2020 also graced the occasion with the likes of Thelma, Tuoyo, Elozonam and Sir Dee.

BBNaija's Ike and Tuoyo [PascalConcepts]
BBNaija's Ike and Tuoyo [PascalConcepts] Pulse Nigeria
Instagram influencer Adeherself [PascalConcepts]
Instagram influencer Adeherself [PascalConcepts] Pulse Nigeria

Winner of the fifth season of BBNaija, Laycon, kicked off the reception around 7:30 pm with a brilliant performance.

