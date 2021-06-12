Sir Shina Peters, Mercy Aigbe, Bovi, others storm Toyin Lawani's wedding in Lagos
The celebrity wedding of the month!
The celebrity wedding took place at the exclusive Monarch Event Centre, Lekki, Lagos.
Let's just say every celebrity in Lagos took out time to attend the wedding with the hashtag #TheArtistAndHisMuse2021.
The wedding started at about 4:30 where the traditional Nikkai, the Muslim rites.
While that was going on, DJ Baggio was on hand to welcome the guests with some melodious tunes as they trooped into the beautifully and elegantly decorated reception hall.
Among those who graced the occasion were music icon, Sir Shina Peters, Bovi, Mercy Aigbe, IK Ogbonna, Alexx Ekubo, Susan Peters, Adeherself, Anita Joseph and her husband MC Fish.
The former Big Brother Naija class of 2019 and 2020 also graced the occasion with the likes of Thelma, Tuoyo, Elozonam and Sir Dee.
Winner of the fifth season of BBNaija, Laycon, kicked off the reception around 7:30 pm with a brilliant performance.
