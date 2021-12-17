RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tonto Dikeh says Janemena recently aborted a pregnancy for her ex, Prince Kpokpogri

Dikeh threatens once again to expose more on Janemena's alleged cheating escapades.

Prince Kpokpogri, Janemena and Tonto Dikeh
Prince Kpokpogri, Janemena and Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/Kpokpogri] [Instagram/Janemena] [Instagram/TontoDikeh]

Actress Tonto Dikeh has accused Instagram dancer Janemena of aborting a pregnancy for her ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri.

She made the revelation known while reacting to a post shared by her colleague and friend, Doris Ogala.

"Like m seriously pissed off, wish I can see girl face to face right now. We go know who Dey run, 2months you Dey fear to serve letter. come internet Dey lie," she wrote.

"She running from her own petition to be delivered!! To God I will drop the remaining voice note, I no want hear make we pity the husband because no be we talk say e impotent or say the belle jane just ABORT nah for kpokpogri."

Dikeh's post came hours after she called Janemena an 'adulterous twerker.'

The movie star's comments came after the IG dancer shared a cryptic message on Instagram.

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and Instagram influencer Janemena
Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and Instagram influencer Janemena [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [Instagram/Janemena] Pulse Nigeria

The popular Instagram influencer had taken to her Instagram Stories where she wrote about a certain person who had threatened to go to court but chickened out.

Dikeh and Janemena have been at loggerheads for months since she split with Kpokpogri.

In an audio recording that was leaked, the activist claimed to have had sex with Janemena.

Tonto Dikeh, Prince Kpokpogri and Instagram Influencer Janemena
Tonto Dikeh, Prince Kpokpogri and Instagram Influencer Janemena [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [Instagram/Janemena] Pulse Nigeria

Weeks later, Dikeh revealed that Kpokpogri had plans to leak Janemena's sex tape.

Janemena went on file a suit against Dikeh demanding N500M for damages.

