Tonto Dikeh says ex Kpokpogri has sex tapes of many celebrities including popular IG influencer Janemena

Odion Okonofua

Dikeh says Kpokpogri has gone into hiding.

Tonto Dikeh, Prince Kpokpogri and Instagram Influencer Janemena [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [Instagram/Janemena]

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has revealed that her ex, Prince Kpokpogri has the sex tapes of many female celebrities.

The movie star made the revelation known via her Instagram page on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

"After listening to these leaked voice note between JOSEPH EGBRI(fake name Prince kpokpogri) and merit, I personally called my relationship off with a man I honestly did LOVE. Now this is not enough for blackmail and lies but it’s all good and great," she wrote.

"Respectfully, All we are asking is come answer to the law for your illegal recording and release of my private moments (A CRIME) that happened months back before I actually respectfully ended this relationship, extortion(A CRIME), blackmail(A CRIME) amongst other things alleged about you."

She went on to reveal that the activist has access to the sex tapes of popular Instagram dancer and influencer, Janemena.

"This may be a good time to say @janemena this man has so much of your sex tapes with him in his possession(old and very recent) Not just you but Alot of other married women, Celebrities and single girls too. If he hasn’t blackmailed any of you yet it’s a matter of time!!" she revealed.

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/TontoDikeh]
Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/TontoDikeh] Pulse Nigeria

"My darling JOSEPH EGBRI it will only be fair enough you allow the law operate. If these are made Up allegations you need not fear, FOR A CLEAN HEART FEAR NOTHING. Am not hurt, not mad, just DONE. I wish you would too🎈"

"You can’t be the one blackmailing me, releasing my private chat with friends, bugging my phone and still be the one in trauma. Wish you all the very best🥰 But you need to stop running and face the consequences of your actions."

Dikeh's post is coming barely 24 hours after Kpokpogri filed a suit against her and the Department of State Service, demanding a 10B compensation.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

