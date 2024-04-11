ADVERTISEMENT
'BBNaija' star Vee says marriage is not 'all in all' for her

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She states that to her, marriage is 'Just vows'.

BBNaija star Vee is more focused on her happiness and says that she is happy being single
In a new interview with Clout Radio she emphasised that marriage is not in view for her and that she is more focused on her happiness as a single woman.

She said, "I choose my happiness over anything right now and I am happy being single, I'm telling you. I've explained to my mum enough times how the dating scene is going right now so she's just like 'Let's be seeing and looking.' It's not by age."

Vee spoke on the institution of marriage, stating that getting married does not ensure anything. She added that it's not "all in alI" for her. She stressed that to her marriage is just vows that married people often break.

"All you people who are obsessed with marriage, it can never work on this side because being a fan of love and being a fan of the institution of marriage don't always coexist. I always say to my friends, 'Being married is not a form of insurance in any form or shape. It's just vows and people break their vows every single day.' I want to be in a place where I feel secure," she said

She concluded, "I don't necessarily feel like marriage is the all-in-all for me. That's my view. Maybe because I'm young and I haven't experienced true love per se, and I've only been in relationships and haven't settled with someone I feel is my soulmate. But for now, the concept of marriage doesn't really make sense to me."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

