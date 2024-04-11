'BBNaija' star Vee says marriage is not 'all in all' for her

In a new interview with Clout Radio she emphasised that marriage is not in view for her and that she is more focused on her happiness as a single woman.

She said, "I choose my happiness over anything right now and I am happy being single, I'm telling you. I've explained to my mum enough times how the dating scene is going right now so she's just like 'Let's be seeing and looking.' It's not by age."

Vee spoke on the institution of marriage, stating that getting married does not ensure anything. She added that it's not "all in alI" for her. She stressed that to her marriage is just vows that married people often break.

"All you people who are obsessed with marriage, it can never work on this side because being a fan of love and being a fan of the institution of marriage don't always coexist. I always say to my friends, 'Being married is not a form of insurance in any form or shape. It's just vows and people break their vows every single day.' I want to be in a place where I feel secure," she said