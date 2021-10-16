RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri says he had sex with IG dancer Janemena in leaked audiotape

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Kpokpogri highlights Janemena's sexual prowess in the leaked audio recording.

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh's ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri has detailed how he had sex with Instagram dancer Janemena.

The activist made this known in a leaked audiotape released by a popular blogger, Gistlover.

In the leaked tape, the activist bragged about his sexual prowess and how the IG influencer was able to match up to his energy.

According to him, they were having sex even after her marriage.

He also talked about how Janemena was the breadwinner in her marriage.

It would be recalled that Kpokpogri had come to the defence of the IG dancer weeks ago after Dikeh revealed that he had her sex tapes.

He went as far as tendering an apology to the dancer, her husband and parents.

The leaked audiotape came days after Dikeh and Janemena dragged each other on social media.

Janemena filed a suit against the movie star over her perceived malicious and damaging comments.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

