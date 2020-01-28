Toke Makinwa says those people who say divorce is against our tradition and encourage married folks with marital issues to stay put will only cry when they get killed.

The actress made this known via her Twitter page on Monday, January 27, 2020, while expressing her thoughts to the trending topic of a young lady, Maryam Sanda who murdered her husband a few years ago and was sentenced to death by hanging.

"They say divorce is not an option and it's a sin, and it's not our tradition but if you die or kill someone cos of anger, the same people that, "said"will only cry with you as you throw your life away, try separation first and if things don't get better, choose you.

"I know some conversations are tough but they must be had, nobody is worth throwing the rest of your life in jail or even worse, a death sentence, anger is evil, choose your mental health and walk away always. It's hard, it's tough but one minute of anger can take away everything," she tweeted.

Toke Makinwa is no stranger when it comes to divorce as we can all recall the drama that followed her separation from former husband, Maye Ayinde.

The timeline of their divorce...

Toke Makinwa and Maje Ayida

On Sunday, June 14, 2015, blogger, Stella Dimokokorkus reported that Ayida had impregnated his girlfriend, Anita Solomon, a relationship that had been going on for over eight years. This, however, came as a rude shock to everyone as fans waited for Toke's response which she eventually did by saying she was blessed to be able to do what does for a living. She ignored the cheating rumors though.

March 2016, Toke Makinwa after all the messy infidelity scandal surrounding the escapades between her husband, Maje Ayida and his longtime girlfriend, Anita Solomon which even resulted in a pregnancy filed for a divorce, claiming she couldn't go on with the relationship.

March 2016, Toke Makinwa after all the messy infidelity scandal surrounding the escapades between her husband, Maje Ayida and his longtime girlfriend, Anita Solomon which even resulted in a pregnancy filed for a divorce, claiming she couldn't go on with the relationship.

In November 2016, Toke Makinwa released her book "On Becoming" which gave a detailed and deep insight into her marriage and relationship with her ex-husband, Maje Ayida. The release of that book was greeted with a lot of controversies to the point where Maje Ayida on February 2017 filled a 100M naira lawsuit for defamation of character against Toke Makinwa.

On Thursday, October 5, 2017, an Igbosere High Court in Lagos dissolved the union between Toke Makinwa and Maje Ayida, citing Maje's adulterous lifestyle as the major reason for the dissolution of the marriage.

On Thursday, October 5, 2017, an Igbosere High Court in Lagos dissolved the union between Toke Makinwa and Maje Ayida, citing Maje's adulterous lifestyle as the major reason for the dissolution of the marriage.