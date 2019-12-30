Uche Jombo recently turned forty and to mark the special day, she celebrated in grand style with her friends.

Let's just say it was the gathering of all the A list celebrities in Nigeria as practically every celebrity in the entertainment industry turned up to celebrate with the movie star and director.

From Mercy Johnson, Chioma Akpotha, Oge Okoye, AY Makun, Alex Ekubo, Ini Edo, Kate Henshaw, Toke Makinwa, Mike Ezuronye, Ruth Kadiri, Ufuoma Mcdermott, Williams Uchemba, Yul Edochie Helen Paul, Rita Dominic and even football star, Odion Ighalo, it is safe to say Uche's friends came all out to party.

Uche Jombo born on December 28, 1979, was born in Abiriba, Abia State, Nigeria. She is a graduate of Mathematics and Statistics from the University of Calabar, and Computer Programming from the Federal University of Technology Minna'.

Jombo ventured into the Nigerian movie industry in 1999 in the movie Visa to hell. As a screenwriter, she has written and co-written several movies some of which include: The Celebrity, Games Men Play, Girls in the Hood and A Time to Love.

Jombo went on to produce films such as Nollywood Hustlers, Holding Hope and her work Damage which deals with the issue of domestic violence.