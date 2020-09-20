Nigerian music icon, Innocent '2Baba' Idibia's wife, Annie threw him a surprise party to mark his 45th birthday.

The music star's wife took to her Instagram page on Sunday, September 20, 2020, where she shared some of the photos from the surprise birthday party.

"We had so much fun !!! #aGuyat45 💫" she captioned the photos.

Among those who were present to celebrate with the music icon were his wife, four of his children, other family members, and close friends.

Annie had on Friday, September 18, taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her husband on his 45th birthday.

In 2012, 2Baba and Annie married in Lagos in a private ceremony. A civil ceremony was also held in Dubai, UAE in March 2013 and had a high attendance of celebrities.

They have two daughters, Olivia and Isabella Idibia.