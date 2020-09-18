Nigerian legendary singer 2Baba Idibia turned 45 on Friday, September 18, 2020, and his wife Annie, took out time to celebrate him on his special day.

The actress took to her Instagram page where she shared a loved video of them.

"Oh, my WORLD ....😍 H A P P Y B I R T D A Y ❤️ No need for epistle anymore! You know my world revolves around you! The world knows ... That you are my WORLD 🙏🏽 LYTID ❤️ Happy Birthday My “Mine” @official2baba #myBestFriend #mysupportsystem," she captioned the video.

Happy birthday to 2Baba from all of us at Pulse.

In 2012, 2Baba and Annie married in Lagos in a private ceremony. A civil ceremony was also held in Dubai, UAE in March 2013 and had a high attendance of celebrities.

They have two daughters, Olivia and Isabella Idibia.