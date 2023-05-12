Peter, Paul Okoye say reuniting helped them manage money better

The singers shared this in a recent interview with Larry Madowo on CNN's African Voices Changemakers.

After a disagreement over the role of their older brother, Jude Okoye, as manager, the music group split in 2017. However, they reconciled in 2021 and held their first headline concert later that year.

Peter had previously criticised fans for constantly comparing and pitting them against each other. On the other hand, Paul stated that family issues, not music, were the cause of their 2017 breakup.

The twin brothers revealed that they now prioritise investing in their businesses rather than spending extravagantly on luxury items.

“What happened is this, if you know anything that happens in a group, it’s the same thing. (Even though we are brothers) it doesn’t change the fact that we are humans. And irrespective of how people wanna look at it, the fans were disappointed, but we are humans. It’s normal,” peter said.

"We didn’t decide (to come back together) God made it happen. It became normal. We always going to look for that wind of change. Sometimes when things happen, always take the positive part of it and drop the negative parts. Why I said so is that I become more industrious."

Peter noted that he "learnt a lot from the solo thing I started doing a lot. I own a lot of company. In the next year or two, I wanna own the biggest casino in Africa. All of us are into real estate."

"Now that we are back together, as more money is coming in I know where I am putting it. But then it was just wristwatches, chains. But now it is different," Paul added.