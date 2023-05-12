The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Peter, Paul Okoye say reuniting helped them manage money better

Babatunde Lawal

Paul said that as a solo artist, he spent most of his money on jewellery.

Peter and Paul Okoye [Instagram/KingRudy]
Peter and Paul Okoye [Instagram/KingRudy]

Recommended articles

The singers shared this in a recent interview with Larry Madowo on CNN's African Voices Changemakers.

After a disagreement over the role of their older brother, Jude Okoye, as manager, the music group split in 2017. However, they reconciled in 2021 and held their first headline concert later that year.

Peter had previously criticised fans for constantly comparing and pitting them against each other. On the other hand, Paul stated that family issues, not music, were the cause of their 2017 breakup.

ADVERTISEMENT

The twin brothers revealed that they now prioritise investing in their businesses rather than spending extravagantly on luxury items.

“What happened is this, if you know anything that happens in a group, it’s the same thing. (Even though we are brothers) it doesn’t change the fact that we are humans. And irrespective of how people wanna look at it, the fans were disappointed, but we are humans. It’s normal,” peter said.

"We didn’t decide (to come back together) God made it happen. It became normal. We always going to look for that wind of change. Sometimes when things happen, always take the positive part of it and drop the negative parts. Why I said so is that I become more industrious."

Peter noted that he "learnt a lot from the solo thing I started doing a lot. I own a lot of company. In the next year or two, I wanna own the biggest casino in Africa. All of us are into real estate."

"Now that we are back together, as more money is coming in I know where I am putting it. But then it was just wristwatches, chains. But now it is different," Paul added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Charly Boy can't understand how Kcee, E-money can hail Oluomo as 'a great man'

Charly Boy can't understand how Kcee, E-money can hail Oluomo as 'a great man'

Teni returns with new supercharged single 'No Days Off'

Teni returns with new supercharged single 'No Days Off'

3 important things SLK gets right with Netflix comedy special 'Teetotaler'

3 important things SLK gets right with Netflix comedy special 'Teetotaler'

Caramel Plugg blames men for pushing women to do Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBLs)

Caramel Plugg blames men for pushing women to do Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBLs)

Peter, Paul Okoye say reuniting helped them manage money better

Peter, Paul Okoye say reuniting helped them manage money better

Nigerian Hip Hop superstar Blaqbonez recruits rap legend Ludacris for new single 'Cinderella Girl'

Nigerian Hip Hop superstar Blaqbonez recruits rap legend Ludacris for new single 'Cinderella Girl'

Ruger returns with new hit single 'Jonzing Boy'

Ruger returns with new hit single 'Jonzing Boy'

Gov. El-Rufai's son taunts Falz for going abroad for surgery

Gov. El-Rufai's son taunts Falz for going abroad for surgery

Kizz Daniel returns with new exciting single 'Shu Peru'

Kizz Daniel returns with new exciting single 'Shu Peru'

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy, gets into trouble for controversial testimony [Instagram/JudyAustin1]

Yul Edochie's second wife gets into trouble for controversial testimony

Peter Okoye advised other female fans to not be jealous [Instagram/PeterPsquare]

Peter Okoye responds to backlash for kissing female fan at Amsterdam show

Drake was also recently featured in one of the student's AI-generated songs, which amassed more than 13 million TikTok views. [Getty/Frazer Harrison]

Could rapper Drake be from Nigeria?

DJ Cuppy recently commented on life since clocking 30 [Instagram/Cupppymusic]

'Having money helps; don’t let anyone lie to you,' - DJ Cuppy