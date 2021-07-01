RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'No weapon fashioned against me shall prosper' - Peruzzi reacts to alleged sexual assault victim Daffy Blanco's dream

Odion Okonofua

Daffy Blanco says Peruzzi died in her dream.

Nigerian singer Peruzzi and Daffy Blanco [Instagram/PeruzziVibes] [Instagram/DaffyBlanco]

Nigerian singer Peruzzi has reacted after his alleged sexual assault victim, Daffy Blanco revealed that he died in her dream.

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Thursday, July 1, 2021, the music star prayed against all forces against him.

"No weapon fashioned against me shall prosper. And that's on default," he wrote.

It would be recalled that Daffy Blanco had in a post shared via her Instagram page revealed that the music star died in her dream.

"Apart from everything that happen we were once cool, we spoke the same language and shared the same pain of losing our mothers. Sometimes we joked and sometimes we spoke so deep that at times we even got emotional. Day before yesterday I had a bad dream that he was gone," she wrote.

The post came a day after a member of Davido's DMW crew (Peruzzi's record label) Obama DMW died after a suspected heart failure.

Daffy Blanco made the headlines in 2020 when she accused Peruzzi of defrauding and sexually assaulting her.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

'No weapon fashioned against me shall prosper' - Peruzzi reacts to alleged sexual assault victim Daffy Blanco's dream

