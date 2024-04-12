ADVERTISEMENT
Bobrisky to spend 6 months in Ikoyi prison for naira abuse, no fine option

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

The socialite was sentenced on Friday, April 12, by Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The socialite was sentenced on Friday, April 12, 2024, by Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

At the time of her arrest last week, the EFCC said that it had, “commenced investigation into her for allegedly spraying naira notes.”

The EFCC said at the time its investigation also revealed that she had also committed the alleged offence at some other event centres and parties at different times. Following the invitation by the Commission, she arrived at the Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC on the morning of Wednesday, April 4, 2024, for interrogation and volunteered her statements.

The EFCC later added two counts of money laundering charges to its case, which the court dismissed.

Bobrisky is a socialite that EFCC arrested for naira mutilation
Bobrisky is a socialite that EFCC arrested for naira mutilation Bobrisky flaunts his recently ‘acquired curves’ Pulse Ghana

The news has been received with mixed feelings by Nigerians with some calling the judgment too harsh for the crime of spraying the naira. “She was used as a scapegoat. Why no option of fine, please???? What point are they trying so hard to prove? I hope she learns to not always brag on social media that she is above the law when she gets out too," one person said.

They just used her as a scapegoat and if we’re being fair, she doesn’t deserve it. 99% percent of people at events spray money exactly the way she sprayed money in that video. This isn’t fair,” another person said.

