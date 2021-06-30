'Peruzzi died in my dream' - singer's alleged sexual assault victim Daffy Blanco reveals

The London-based singer made this known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

According to her, she had a nightmare where the music star died. She went on to advise her former friend to take care of himself.

"I wanna use this hour, this minute and this second to get this off my chest ...I just realized how we take 24 hours for granted 🥺🤞🏽!!! A few days ago I came across some pictures and videos of me and Peruzzi I watched them and laughed so much not to mention the conversations and our fights lol," she wrote.

"Apart from everything that happen we were once cool, we spoke the same language and shared the same pain of losing our mothers. Sometimes we joked and sometimes we spoke so deep that at times we even got emotional. Day before yesterday I had a bad dream that he was gone."

"In that very dream I was crying and so emotional I kept saying no no it's not possible, Not My Huncho ....! When I woke uGod thanked God that it was just a dream. Please take care of yourself please be safe ...!!! Life to short for me to hold grudges in forgiveness we heal. Love wins ❤️❤️ #forgiveness #lifetoshort."

This is coming barely 24 hours after a member of Davido's DMW crew (Peruzzi's record label) Obama DMW died after a suspected heart failure.

Daffy Blanco made the headlines in 2020 when she accused Peruzzi of defrauding and sexually assaulting her.