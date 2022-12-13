Paul Okoye flaunts his new woman with another video

The singer took to his Instagram page to publicly show off his new girlfriend while gushing over her.

He captioned the video, "Ivy, My Ifeoma," as Ed Sheeran's perfect plays over the video.

The singer made headlines on Sunday when he proudly showcased his new woman as they marked their one-year anniversary.

For their anniversary, the couple stepped out in style and treated themselves to a sumptuous meal and also went to church together.

Captioning one of the posts, Paul expressed gratitude to God. He wrote, “Church With my beautiful. Gratitude to God.”

Okoye’s new woman is an Instagram model and influencer. She also doubles as a digital creator and fashion, beauty, and lifestyle influencer.

This is coming a year after Okoye and his ex-wife, Anita dissolved their marriage.