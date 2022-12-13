ADVERTISEMENT
Paul Okoye flaunts his new woman with another video

Babatunde Lawal

Okoye and his new lover marked their one-year anniversary on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Paul Okoye and Ivy [Kemi Filani]
One half of the Psqare music duo, Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy, has shared another adorable video of his lover, Ivy Ifeoma.

The singer took to his Instagram page to publicly show off his new girlfriend while gushing over her.

He captioned the video, "Ivy, My Ifeoma," as Ed Sheeran's perfect plays over the video.

The singer made headlines on Sunday when he proudly showcased his new woman as they marked their one-year anniversary.

For their anniversary, the couple stepped out in style and treated themselves to a sumptuous meal and also went to church together.

Captioning one of the posts, Paul expressed gratitude to God. He wrote, “Church With my beautiful. Gratitude to God.”

Okoye’s new woman is an Instagram model and influencer. She also doubles as a digital creator and fashion, beauty, and lifestyle influencer.

This is coming a year after Okoye and his ex-wife, Anita dissolved their marriage.

Anita, asked for the divorce of her marriage to the musician in August 2021. Information about the failed union was revealed through the official divorce petition, which listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for the union's irretrievable breakdown.

Babatunde Lawal
