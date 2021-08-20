Anita Okoye asks court to dissolve marriage with singer Paul Okoye

In a court document exclusively obtained by Pulse, Anita has requested the dissolution of their marriage.

She also advised her now estranged husband in the legal document to challenge the petition if he feels disgruntled.

There had been rumours of the couple's split for months now.

Anita first sparked divorce rumours in April when it was reported that she relocated with their three children to the United States of America.

In 2019, she was accused by a popular aphrodisiac vendor of buying items to keep her marriage together. The vendor later took down the story from Instagram.

Anita and Paul who were university sweethearts got married in 2014 in a very flamboyant wedding ceremony held in Port Harcourt.