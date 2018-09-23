news

It looks like the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) might extend Davido’s service by 90 days for participating in politics.

According to the revised NYSC bye-laws, section 4, a Corps member is not supposed to take part in partisan politics.

The section also stipulates that any member who takes part in partisan politics is liable to extension of service for a period not less than three (3) months without pay.

Davido has been campaigning for his Uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke, one of the top contenders for Osun state’s number one job.

The pop star had to cancel his US tour to campaign for his uncle.

Davido calls out INEC

On Sunday, September 23, 2018, Davido called out the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the results from Oshogbo local government in the Osun governorship polls.

The Osun governorship election which held on Saturday, September 22, 2018, has seen the collation of results spill into Sunday.