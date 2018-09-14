Davido cancels remaining US tour because of NYSC

news

Good news and bad news guys. The good news is that Davido will be returning to Nigeria soon to continue his NYSC orientation camp duties why the bad news is that he has canceled his remaining tour in the United States.

The music star made this known on Friday, September 14, 2018, via his Instagram page. According to a statement released by his team, due to conflict of time and NYSC duties, he is canceling his remaining tour dates in the United States of America.

" I apologize to all my Fans but Duty calls! But I promise new dates would be announced for Houston Dallas LA and San Francisco ❤️❤️❤️ We will reschedule and add more dates. Shout out to all the fans who sold out each city so far," he captioned the statement.

For his fellow corp members, this is a big news as they will be so excited to see the most popular corp member return to camp. In case you aren't aware, Davido joined the thousands of young graduates who gather every year to take part in the mandatory one-year orientation programme.

See 1st photos of Davido as he goes to NYSC camp

Ladies and gentlemen, lovers of Davido, we would love for you to see the first photo of your favourite celebrity as he embarks on the mandatory three weeks orientation at NYSC camp. The music star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, where he shared a photo of himself wearing the traditional NYSC kit.

"Otondo OBO ... #Nysc .. tying up every loose end !" he captioned the photo.

It would be recalled that Davido graduated from Babcock University in 2015 with a degree in Music. He graduated with a second class upper division from the private university.

Davido graduates from Music department at Babcock University

Davido, the African pop star completed his educational ambition on Sunday, June 7, 2015, from the Babcock University. The HKN act was the only graduating student from the Department of Music which was created and funded by his father Adedeji Adeleke in 2013.

THE NET spoke to the Head of the Department Olusegun Ojuola who confirmed this. "Well, it’s really a long journey, because it’s through the help of Dr. Deji Adeleke that the department was developed over three and a half years ago. But we actually started admitting (students) in 2012."

There are currently twenty-seven students in the department. Davido's father helped establish the department so that his son could graduate while still pursuing his successful music career.