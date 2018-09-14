Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Davido cancels remaining US tour because of NYSC

Davido Singer cancels remaining US tour because of NYSC

Davido is putting a hold on his US tour as he returns to Nigeria to roundup NYSC.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Davido addressing other corp members play

Davido addressing other corp members

(Instagram/ChefChioma)

Good news and bad news guys. The good news is that Davido will be returning to Nigeria soon to continue his NYSC orientation camp duties why the bad news is that he has canceled his remaining tour in the United States.

The music star made this known on Friday, September 14, 2018, via his Instagram page. According to a statement released by his team, due to conflict of time and NYSC duties, he is canceling his remaining tour dates in the United States of America.

" I apologize to all my Fans but Duty calls!    But I promise new dates would be announced for Houston Dallas LA and San Francisco ❤️❤️❤️       We will reschedule and add more dates. Shout out to all the fans who sold out each city so far," he captioned the statement.

 

For his fellow corp members, this is a big news as they will be so excited to see the most popular corp member return to camp. In case you aren't aware, Davido joined the thousands of young graduates who gather every year to take part in the mandatory one-year orientation programme.

Davido play

Davido

(Instagram/DavidoOfficial)

 

See 1st photos of Davido as he goes to NYSC camp

Davido goes to NYSC camp play

Davido goes to NYSC camp

(Instagram/DavidoOfficial)

 

Ladies and gentlemen, lovers of Davido, we would love for you to see the first photo of your favourite celebrity as he embarks on the mandatory three weeks orientation at NYSC camp. The music star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, where he shared a photo of himself wearing the traditional NYSC kit.

"Otondo OBO ...      #Nysc .. tying up every loose end !" he captioned the photo.

Davido and his entourage at the camp play

Davido and his entourage at the camp

(Instagram/ChefChioma)

It would be recalled that Davido graduated from Babcock University in 2015 with a degree in Music. He graduated with a second class upper division from the private university.

Davido graduates from Music department at Babcock University

Davido play

Davido

(Instagram/DavidoOfficial)

 

Davido, the African pop star completed his educational ambition on Sunday, June 7, 2015, from the Babcock University. The HKN act was the only graduating student from the Department of Music which was created and funded by his father Adedeji Adeleke in 2013.

THE NET spoke to the Head of the Department Olusegun Ojuola who confirmed this. "Well, it’s really a long journey, because it’s through the help of Dr. Deji Adeleke that the department was developed over three and a half years ago. But we actually started admitting (students) in 2012."

Davido play

Davido

(Instagram/DavidoOfficial )

 

There are currently twenty-seven students in the department. Davido's father helped establish the department so that his son could graduate while still pursuing his successful music career.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Beverly Osu Twitter reacts to actress' controversial nun photosbullet
2 Beverly Osu Actress replies trolls over controversial nun photobullet
3 Davido We bring to you singer's NYSC camp diary [Photos] Day 15bullet

Related Articles

NEA 2018 Omotola Jalade, Funke Akindele and Odunlade Adekola nominated for Nigerian Entertainment Awards
Shaku Shaku 10 new songs to help you master the Nigerian dance craze
Flavour Just like Davido, singer sells out concert in Suriname [Video]
NEA 2018 Davido, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage bag nominations at Nigerian Entertainment Awards [See full list]
Davido We bring to you singer's NYSC camp diary [Photos] Day 15
Davido Pop star will not be performing in US this weekend due to Hurricane Florence
Davido Finally, Pop star announces joint EP with Peruzzi
Major Lazer Musical group drop 17 track ''Afrobeats Mix'' ft Burna Boy, Kiss Daniel and Mr Eazi
Davido We bring to you singer's NYSC camp diary [Photos] Day 16
Davido We bring to you singer's NYSC camp diary [Photos] Day 17

Celebrities

Davido
Davido We bring to you singer's NYSC camp diary [Photos] Day 17
Mac Miller
Mac Miller Plot twist! Rapper was dead for hours before corpse was discovered!
MI Abaga
M.I. Abaga "I have battled with personal self-esteem issues" -rapper says
Yvonne Nelson said she is married and fans are going crazy on Instagram
Wow! Yvonne Nelson said she is married and fans are going crazy on Instagram