Davido reportedly shot at during rally in Osun state

Davido Pop star reportedly escapes gun shot attack during rally in Osun state

Davido is taking a step out of music into politics, and now there are claims that he may have escaped a gun attack at a rally in Osun state over the weekend.

Davido play Davido driving through the city of Ede in Osun State (Instagram/DavidoOfficial )

Davido reportedly escapes shooting at rally in Osun State.

The singer who retruned from his tour to the United States to support the governorship bid of his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke in the upcoming elections in Osun State, may have escaped an attack on his life.

This Davido claimed on his social media pages on Saturday night, September 15.

Both on his Twitter and Instagram pages, Davido shared an image with the caption, ''When you try to shoot at us next time, make sure u get aim, smh.''

 

 

The singer had attended rallies across cities in the state where he had performed before a huge crowd earlier in the day.

Pulse has made several efforts to reach his team for a statement on the allegation, but we are yet to get any response.

