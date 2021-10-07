RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nigeria Army explains reason for Chiwetalu Agu's arrest

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The army says the movie veteran will remain in its custody for preliminary investigation.

Chiwetalu Agwu [Pulse NG]
Chiwetalu Agwu [Pulse NG]

The Nigerian Army has given the reason behind the arrest of movie veteran, Chiwetalu Agu.

Recommended articles

In a statement released on its official Facebook page on Thursday, October 7, 2021, the army said the actor was arrested for inciting members of the public and soliciting for support for the Proscribed Indegenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

"Troops of Nigerian Army(NA) have arrested one Chiwetalu Agu while inciting members of the public and soliciting for support for the proscribed Indegenous People of Biafra (IPOB)," part of the statement read.

FB Post

"Dressed in a very well known attire of the proscribed group, Chiwetalu Agu was picked up for questioning while inciting members of the public to join the proscribed group."

"Though he attempted puting up some resistance when troops made effort to take him into custody, he was not assaulted or subjected to brutalization."

The Army said Agu is in its custody for further investigation.

It would be recalled that the movie veteran was assaulted by men of the Nigeria Army on Thursday after he was spotted wearing a Biafran flag outfit.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

How Senator Stella Oduah reportedly paid N5billion in cash for London houses

How Senator Stella Oduah reportedly paid N5billion in cash for London houses

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

Ladies and gentlemen: 5 facts about orgasm you probably didn't know

Ladies and gentlemen: 5 facts about orgasm you probably didn't know

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

Trending

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - Princess Shyngle on how she lost her pregnancy

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

Nana Aba Anamoah may face up to 12 months jail sentence over Range Rover gift

Actress goes berserk after Cristiano Ronaldo viewed her Instagram story

Actress goes berserk after Cristiano Ronaldo viewed her Instagram story

Brymo says 2Face Idibia accused him of sleeping with his wife

2Face Idibia and his wife Annie with Brymo [Instagram/AnnieIdibia] [Instagram/Brymo]