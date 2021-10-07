Nigeria Army explains reason for Chiwetalu Agu's arrest

In a statement released on its official Facebook page on Thursday, October 7, 2021, the army said the actor was arrested for inciting members of the public and soliciting for support for the Proscribed Indegenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

"Troops of Nigerian Army(NA) have arrested one Chiwetalu Agu while inciting members of the public and soliciting for support for the proscribed Indegenous People of Biafra (IPOB)," part of the statement read.

"Dressed in a very well known attire of the proscribed group, Chiwetalu Agu was picked up for questioning while inciting members of the public to join the proscribed group."

"Though he attempted puting up some resistance when troops made effort to take him into custody, he was not assaulted or subjected to brutalization."

The Army said Agu is in its custody for further investigation.