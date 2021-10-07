RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Movie veteran Chiwetalu Agu brutalised by soldiers for wearing a Biafran flag outfit

This is not the first time the movie star will be wearing an outfit with the Biafran flag inscribed on it.

Nollywood veteran Chiwetalu Agu [LIB]

Nigerian movie veteran Chiwetalu Agu has been brutalised by men of the Nigeria Army for wearing a Biafran flag outfit.

The incident occurred on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at the industrious Upper Iweka Road in Onitsha, Anambra state.

In a video that has since gone viral, the actor was seen in his minibus which had the inscription 'Chinwetalu Films.'

The minibus was then searched by the security operatives before he was manhandled by the soldiers who fired some shots to scare off the crowd which gathered.

The movie veteran is known to be one of the celebrities who have been openly sympathetic towards the agitators for a Biafran nation.

Other celebrities who have at one point or the other supported and called for the release of the leader of one of the movements responsible for the Biafran agitation, Nnamdi Kanu, are Rita Edochie and rapper, Zoro.

