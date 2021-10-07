Movie veteran Chiwetalu Agu brutalised by soldiers for wearing a Biafran flag outfit

The incident occurred on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at the industrious Upper Iweka Road in Onitsha, Anambra state.

In a video that has since gone viral, the actor was seen in his minibus which had the inscription 'Chinwetalu Films.'

The minibus was then searched by the security operatives before he was manhandled by the soldiers who fired some shots to scare off the crowd which gathered.

The movie veteran is known to be one of the celebrities who have been openly sympathetic towards the agitators for a Biafran nation.