A lawyer, Michael Avenatti says that a new sex tape involving R'n'B icon, R. Kelly is presently being investigated by the police authorities.

Michael Avenatti who represents a whistleblower in the R.Kelly rape and child molestation case told CNN that he handed the tape to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office in Chicago about a weeks ago.

"My client knows the identity of the girl and R. Kelly. He identified the two of them on the videotape. He worked for and has known R. Kelly for decades and he met the girl on a number of occasions," Avenatti said.

In a twist, R.Kelly's lawyer, Steve Greenberg while speaking with CNN revealed that he is unaware of any new sex tape investigation. The alleged sex tape is said to have lasted for 42 minutes and was quite explicit.

According to CNN, there are two scenes on the video: one apparently in a living room and another in a bedroom. A naked man who appears to be R. Kelly is seen performing multiple sex acts with the girl. She is heard calling him "daddy" multiple times. It is impossible to know her age just from the video. They both refer to her "14-year-old p***y." Six times the girl refers to her genitalia as 14 years old. At one point, the man asks the girl to urinate. After she does, he urinates on her.

This latest development is coming a few weeks after R.Kelly's child molestation case became a trending topic. Then came the now famous documentary #SurvivingRKelly which had a number of alleged survivors of the singer's assault coming out to speak.

A number of celebrities have since come out to describe their disapproval of the music icon's actions. From John Legend to Lady Gaga, Jade Pinkett-Smith and Celine Dion, the list of his friends and business associates have been on the decline.

One celebrity who has vowed not to work with R.Kelly after watching the #SurvivingRKelly documentary is Lady Gaga. The music star made this known on her Twitter page on Thursday, January 19, 2019. In her statement, she stands by all the women who have suffered in the hands of R.Kelly.

She went to talk about the idea behind the song she made with R.Kelly (Do What U Want With My Body) which according to her was made at a point in her life when she was angry following a sexual assault and still trying to process the trauma she was going through.

Lady Gaga in her long post also went on to talk about her stance on sexual assault and abuse which she has continued to maintain all through her career. She then ended the statement by saying that she would be taking down the song she made with R.Kelly from iTunes and other platforms and won't be working with him again.

Jada Pinkett-Smith is surprised at folks buying R.Kelly's songs despite child abuse allegations [Video]

Jada Pinkett-Smith has joined the now growing list of celebrities who have come to speak out since the now famous 'SurvivingRKelly' documentary hit the internet and for her, she is surprised at folks buying his music.

In a video shared via her Twitter page on Sunday, January 6, 2018, the movie star and mother of two expressed her shocked at the increasing rate of sales of R.Kelly's music, since the documentary where women came out to speak about the pains they went through in his hands.